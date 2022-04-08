Artist of the Month: Karly Ireland

Karly Ireland is the Artist of the Month for April. | Photo provided by the artist.

Marianne Garrah | Special to the Fitzhugh

When did you start creating?

I have enjoyed drawing and colouring since childhood. That hobby later took me to animation college and after that background painting for several animation productions. An interest in the arts also launched me into commercial and noncommercial gallery work, and I began painting and selling my art.

What medium do you work in?

It depends what the project is. I mainly use digital medium (Wacom or iPad pro with Photoshop/Procreate) for commercial work like painting for animation, book illustration and logo design projects. For personal work, I jump mediums from digital to acrylic and watercolor. I also love to draw in a sketchbook with brush pens and ink.

Mentors? And what was the best piece of advice you were given?

I have been fortunate to have had many amazing mentors throughout my career that have all had a part in shaping my knowledge. Holly Lennox, Peter Labelle, Ron Doucet, Wendy Wacko, Ed Shawcross, Peter Roe, Maureen Shelleau, Kellie DeVries, Bojan Redzic, Geordie Miller, Steve Miller, Yi Chang.

Probably the best advice I received was from my background painting teacher Jelena Sisic now Art Director of Corus Entertainment. She said to me one day as I was fawning over one of her original traditionally painted animation backgrounds—stop focusing on how pretty it is or how difficult it looks. It’s not magic just paint. You have the skill. And that always stuck with me. Stop being afraid of not being good enough. Just go for it.

Has your practice changed over the years?

Oh, definitely. I started out as a cartoonist relying on heavy outlines for all of my characters and illustrations. Learning how to paint without always fussing over a finished drawing first really propelled my colour work forward in a big way. Now it’s all about light direction and colour composition.

Jasper has a lot of creative people. How do you showcase your work?

My artwork is currently showcased at the Jasper Artists Guild Gallery as well as my new studio.

I teach community paint classes in acrylic and watercolor at various locations in Jasper. Mural work can be found at the Alpine Seniors Center. You can also see my animation backgrounds on television for the productions Wild Kratts, Daniel Tigers Neighborhood on PBS, CBC and Netflix. I will be the RE-Animate the Arts artist in residence on April 9 at the Habitat for the Arts.

What is most rewarding about your work?

The most rewarding experience about my work is how calming it is. I wish I could afford to have the time to create every day. Paint night classes are very rewarding as well, because I love to help people have fun.

What do you dislike about your work?

I dislike how my business brain tries to take over my creative side. I often catch myself saying, “That will never sell.” But then I have to take a step back and be like, “Wait a minute. It’s not always about that.” Not all hobbies have to have a monetary value, and it’s okay to create for the fun of it. Make bad paintings. Make lots of them.

What is your dream project?

I have always been inspired by wildlife and wild places. It would be amazing to do a worldwide painting expedition, where I have a week in each place to capture the essence of the landscape and animals on canvas. That would be my ultimate artist’s dream.

Is Jasper a hindrance or benefit to your art?

I love Jasper and this place still keeps me inspired after 14 years. However, that comes with challenges. Finding pet-friendly and family accommodation is difficult and expensive (I don’t go anywhere without my German Shepherd Mix, Inara) and my husband and I are about to have a baby this summer.

What wouldn’t you do without?

Coffee, Pentel Brush Pen, Sketchbook

Best piece of advice you would give to someone starting out?

Be a good listener and observer. Draw every day. Create with other artists. Visit every gallery you can, even if it’s for art you don’t like. Find something you admire in it.