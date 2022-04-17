An avocado toast with a twist

Add a Canadian twist to the classic avocado from Mexico toast. By replacing the bread with a bagel, a whole new world of flavours will open up. Trust us, you’ll want more.

Avocado Breakfast Bagel

Prep time: 20-30 mins

Cook time: 8-10 mins

Portions: 2

Ingredients:

2 bagels

3 tablespoons butter

2 eggs

4 slices bacon, cooked

2 slices Swiss cheese

1 medium avocado from Mexico sliced into wedges

1 cup arugula salad

Hot sauce or mayo to taste

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Slice bagels in half and spread the butter on the cut sides.

2. Preheat a large pan (or griddle) over medium heat and, once hot, toast the bagels cut side down until golden brown. Set the top half aside and flip the bottom over and drop more butter in the pan before cracking an egg into the hole. Cook until just set and then flip for one minute or desired doneness. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Flip back over and top each with 2 slices of bacon and the Swiss cheese.

4. Remove from heat. Add your avocado slices, arugula, and drizzle hot sauce or mayo to taste.

5. Top with the other half of toasted bagel and serve.

