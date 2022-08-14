Alberta Cancer Foundation launches Cash and Cars Lottery

Grand Prize Package #1 includes an elegant modern west coast-inspired home. | Supplied photo

The Alberta Cancer Foundation has announced the 2022 lineup of prizes in the annual Cash and Cars Lottery, which includes 1,924 exciting prizes worth over $3.6 million.

Proceeds from the annual lottery will go to support the 17 cancer centres across Alberta, helping cancer patients and their families from the time of diagnosis through to survivorship, with enhanced care programs and contributions to cancer research and detection.

For over two decades, the annual lottery has provided Albertans affected by cancer, along with their families and friends, a chance to come together and show support for cancer patients, as well as raise funds for the effort to find a cure.

With tickets starting at $100 each, 2 for $150, 6 for $275 or 18 for $450, a total of 149,600 tickets will be sold, including an array of phenomenal prizes such as:

Grand Prize Package #1 is valued at more than $1.3 million and includes an elegant, modern west coast-inspired home in Calgary built by Truman homes that features 3,202 square feet of fully furnished living space, including three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and $20,000 cash.

Grand Prize Package #2 is a fully furnished modern farmhouse-style home in Edmonton built by Kimberley, valued at more than $1.1 million. The 3,406 square foot home has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and includes $20,000 cash.

The Early Bird Prize Package is the winner’s choice of a fully furnished condo in Maple, valued at $418,000 or $350,000 cash. Final ticket sales deadline for early bird tickets is Sept. 15 and the draw is Sept. 29.

The Cash and Cars 50/50 Lottery jackpot is back—bigger than ever—with the winner taking home up to $3,487,500 in cash. The jackpot continues to grow with every ticket sold. Tickets are $10 each, five for $25, 15 for $50, 30 for $75 or 50 for $100. A total of 3,145,000 tickets will be sold.

The Win Daily Lottery features cash prizes drawn every day in November for a total of $345,000 to win. Tickets are $20 each, five for $35, 15 for $50, 30 for $75 or 50 for $100. A total of 462,950 tickets will be sold.

Other prizes include six fabulous vacations for two, 67 cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000, amazing vehicles, home electronics, fitness equipment, jewellery, recreational prizes and more.

For individuals looking to participate, tickets can be purchased by phone toll free at 1-877-783-7403, online at cashandcarslottery.ca or by mail at Cash and Cars Lottery 2022, PO Box 340 Station M Calgary, AB, T2P 2H9.

All draws will be conducted using an RNG (Random Number Generation) system. Ticket buyers are eligible for all draws provided they have purchased their tickets by the applicable cut-off dates. Final ticket sales deadline is midnight, Oct. 6. Final draws will be held Oct. 18.

Jasper Fitzhugh