Add more fermented foods to your diet with this flavourful lunch

April 11, 2022

In recent years many of us have found new joy in the kitchen. For some, spending more time at home has meant experimenting with new cooking techniques and recipes.

Whether misadventures with baking bread or take-out meals were more your style, one of the top eating trends has been naturally fermented food. That includes treats like kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha drinks or even sourdough bread. The fermentation process to make these foods has been practiced around the world for generations.

But what makes fermented foods so popular? According to registered dietitian Abbey Sharp, “Fermentation provides probiotics or ‘good’ bacteria, which are great for supporting our immune systems and for regulating digestion. Fermentation is also known to bring out rich and delicious flavours.”

Naturally fermented sourdough bread is a great source of fermented flavour in this elevated lunch or brunch sandwich – paired with thirst-quenching kombucha, it’s perfect for your next gathering.

Chevre, Pear & Prosciutto Sandwich

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: approx. 1 hour

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

Caramelized Onions:

  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) butter, divided
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil
  • 3 large onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) honey
  • Salt and pepper

Sandwiches:

  • 1 loaf (12 slices) Stonemill Bakehouse Authentic Sourdough Rye Multigrain Bread
  • 1/2 cup (125 ml) chevre, softened
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 red pears, thinly sliced
  • 12 thin slices prosciutto
  • Balsamic glaze, for serving

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, heat the oil and butter over medium low heat until melted.

2. Add the onions and cook until caramelized and golden, about 45-60 minutes.

3. Add the honey and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook another 1-2 minutes. Set aside.

4. In a bowl, mix together the chevre and cream cheese.

5. For each sandwich, add 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture onto one slice of bread. Add 4 thin slices of pear, two slices of prosciutto and top with a generous spoonful of caramelized onions. Drizzle with a tablespoon of balsamic glaze.

6. Serve with hibiscus and rosehip kombucha.

Find more information at stonemillbakehouse.ca.

