Yellowhead MP Eglinski won’t run again

Conservative Yellowhead MP Jim Eglinski is leaving federal politics.

Eglinski announced on Tuesday he won’t run in the next election. He’ll stay on as member of parliament until it is dissolved.

The cop turned politician said he needs to spend more time with his family, including his five children.

“Nancy has always been at my side while in politics, supporting, helping and encouraging me, and she now wants some time for us and our family,” he said. “I hate to say this but we are getting older every year, and each year you don’t spend with family is one you tend to look back on with a bit of regret. After 52 years of public service it’s time to retire.”

Eglinski spent 35 years as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He retired and served two terms as a city councillor in Fort St. John before relocating to Yellowhead country.

“My decision was not an easy one to make; my years as your Member of Parliament have been some of the best of my life,” he said. “I will miss this job and the wonderful colleagues I have had the pleasure of working with. I cannot thank you, the constituents and supporters of the riding of Yellowhead, enough and appreciate your understanding of this very difficult decision.”