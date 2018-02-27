Woman pinned between vehicles in Jasper

Police in Jasper are looking for tips after a woman complained she was pinned between two vehicles downtown Monday.

According to Const. Patrick Vallee a woman was opening her car on Fir Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle exiting the Tim Hortons parking lot.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle got out, had a brief conversation with the victim and then left the scene without providing any information,” he said in a press release, describing the suspect as a thin Caucasian woman in her 40s, about 5’6″ with black curly hair. She was driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the Jasper RCMP at (780) 852-4421. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.