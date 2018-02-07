Winter storm watch in Jasper

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the usual suspects in Jasper National Park.

These include the townsite, near Pocahontas and south of Sunwapta Falls.

Issued at 3:41 p.m., the alert warns of up to 35 cm of snowfall by Friday but beginning as early as Wednesday evening.

“Snow is expected to move into central Alberta Wednesday,” the alert reads. “The snow will move south into Calgary by Wednesday evening and continue southward through Wednesday night towards the American border. The heaviest snow will begin late overnight Wednesday into Thursday. However, there is still uncertainty where the heaviest amounts will fall. The snow is expected to end Friday.”

A winter storm watch is an alert for the potential development of severe winter weather. Persons in or near these areas should be prepared for developing adverse weather conditions and should listen for updated watches and possible warnings.

Avoid travel if possible. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.