Winter storm WARNING in Jasper

Update Feb. 8: A winter storm warning remains in effect in Jasper National Park.

Significant amounts of snow, with total amounts of 25 to 35 cm is expected. Over higher terrain along the foothills local amounts of 50 cm could be seen.

An area of heavy snow currently from Grande Cache to Medicine Hat, will slump southward today bringing heavy snowfall to all of southern Alberta.

Snowfall will being to taper off this afternoon in central Alberta and this evening for southern Alberta.

Update Feb. 7: the Alberta government issued a travel advisory urging drivers to reconsider their plans.

“Areas of western and southern Alberta are under heavy snowfall and winter storm warnings or storm watches. Accumulations of up to 35 centimetres are expected in some areas – in some cases accompanied by high winds. The adverse weather is forecast to continue into Friday. Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.” Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.

Drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.

Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for winter conditions.

Snow can accumulate quickly and visibility will be reduced.

Drivers are encouraged to have winter or all-weather tires on their vehicles.

Drivers are reminded to activate headlights so that tail lights are visible to other drivers following behind.

All vehicles should have a winter emergency kit during the winter months.

Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.

Update Feb. 7: A watch becomes a warning as significant amounts of snow are expected in and around Jasper.

An area of heavy snow has formed along the Northern Foothills and Jasper National Park. This area of heavy snow will intensify and move southward through the day today and will extend as far south as Airdrie by this evening where the heaviest snow will fall overnight and into Thursday morning. Snowfall will begin to taper from the north through the day Thursday. Total snowfall accumulations will reach 25 cm and may be as high as 40 cm in a few localities.

In the mountain parks and along the foothills snowfall accumulations may reach as high as 50 cm in a few localities, especially over higher terrain.

Original post Feb. 6: Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the usual suspects in Jasper National Park.

These include the townsite, near Pocahontas and south of Sunwapta Falls.

Issued at 3:41 p.m., the alert warns of up to 35 cm of snowfall by Friday but beginning as early as Wednesday evening.

“Snow is expected to move into central Alberta Wednesday,” the alert reads. “The snow will move south into Calgary by Wednesday evening and continue southward through Wednesday night towards the American border. The heaviest snow will begin late overnight Wednesday into Thursday. However, there is still uncertainty where the heaviest amounts will fall. The snow is expected to end Friday.”

A winter storm watch is an alert for the potential development of severe winter weather. Persons in or near these areas should be prepared for developing adverse weather conditions and should listen for updated watches and possible warnings.

Avoid travel if possible. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.