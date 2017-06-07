Whitecourt could become part of West Yellowhead riding

The town of Whitecourt could soon be amalgamated with the provincial riding of West Yellowhead, according to an interim report published by the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Following months of public consultation the commission put forward a list of recommendations to change some of Alberta’s 87 electoral divisions to better reflect changes in population growth. Jasper is located within the riding of West Yellowhead.

According to the report’s recommendations, the boundaries of the current electoral division of West Yellowhead should be moved east to capture Whitecourt and follow Highway 43, stopping just west of Mayerthorpe. By adding Whitecourt, the electoral division design respects the natural east-west trade corridor in this area of the province.

This recommendation also addresses the low population level in West Yellowhead, which is 32 per cent below the provincial average. By including Whitecourt the riding would include just over 51,000 people, 10 per cent above the provincial average.

According to the report, this relatively large variance can be justified by the expected decline in the population growth rates in this area over the coming years. It is also expected that by the time of the next electoral boundary review, the population should be at or below the provincial average.

This change is part of an overall restructuring of five constituencies into four because of reduced population growth in mid-western Alberta.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca