Whistlers ski trails closed

Skiers will have to shush elsewhere so Parks Canada can complete construction of the new amphitheatre and remove hazard trees at Whistlers Campground.



Parks Canada announced Friday it would close the cross-country ski trails at Whistlers on March 15, saying construction equipment will be on the trails.



For information on trail conditions and trail related closures, visit pc.gc.ca/jaspertrails.

Parks recommends you stop by the Visitor Information Centre or visit parkscanada.gc.ca/jasper for trip-planning information, including a copy of the winter guide, and explore alternative ski experiences in the Park.