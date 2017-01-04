You Are Here: Home » Archive » University volleyball match spikes local interest

University volleyball match spikes local interest

Posted by: Posted date: January 04, 2017 In: Archive, Sports | comment : 0

Just in time for some post-holiday athletic motivation, Jasperites had the opportunity to watch the University of Alberta’s Golden Bears crush Illinois’ Lewis University Flyers in an evening of high-energy volleyball, Dec. 29. 

The University of Alberta Golden Bears defeated the Lewis University Flyers in all five matches. K. Byrne photo

The University of Alberta Golden Bears defeated the Lewis University Flyers in all five matches. K. Byrne photo

The two men’s teams took over the Jasper Junior/Senior High School’s gymnasium for five matches. Despite impressive spikes, jumps and digs, the Flyers were defeated in every match. However, spirits on both sides of the court remained high and it appeared that both teams were having a good time—no matter what the numbers on the scoreboard projected.

Entry to the sport-filled night was by donation, collecting about $600 for the December Project.

During its stay, the Flyers headed out with December Project creator Joe Urie, getting active and exploring some of Jasper’s must-see spots like Maligne Canyon.

Kayla Byrne
reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top