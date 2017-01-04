University volleyball match spikes local interest

Just in time for some post-holiday athletic motivation, Jasperites had the opportunity to watch the University of Alberta’s Golden Bears crush Illinois’ Lewis University Flyers in an evening of high-energy volleyball, Dec. 29.

The two men’s teams took over the Jasper Junior/Senior High School’s gymnasium for five matches. Despite impressive spikes, jumps and digs, the Flyers were defeated in every match. However, spirits on both sides of the court remained high and it appeared that both teams were having a good time—no matter what the numbers on the scoreboard projected.

Entry to the sport-filled night was by donation, collecting about $600 for the December Project.

During its stay, the Flyers headed out with December Project creator Joe Urie, getting active and exploring some of Jasper’s must-see spots like Maligne Canyon.



Kayla Byrne

