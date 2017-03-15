Snowshoers recovered from avalanche zone

(Update Mar. 17): The bodies of two snowshoers reported missing and presumed caught in an avalanche were recovered by Parks Canada Friday.

Visitor safety specialists completed their recovery operation about 20 minutes north of Lake Louise off the Icefields Parkway before 10:30 a.m. March 17. The danger of further avalanches kept rescuers from accessing the area in the area of Mount Andromache and Mount Hector since the RCMP alerted Parks that the snowshoers failed to check out of their accommodation on March 14.

Parks Canada officials believe the pair was caught in an avalanche on the Saturday or Sunday previous. Their vehicle was located on the Parkway near an avalanche zone on Tuesday afternoon.

Avalanche conditions were too high in the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to safely put rescuers into the avalanche site. Avalanche control work was conducted on Thursday with significant results in the search area allowing Parks Canada to safely enter the site at first light on Friday, March 17. Once avalanche conditions were deemed safe enough to conduct the recovery operation both snowshoers were located and successfully extracted by 10:30 a.m. on Friday March, 17th.

Highway 93 North (Icefields Parkway) remains closed with a moderate confidence of reopening by the afternoon of Sunday, March 19. Parks said in a press release the public is not permitted to enter closed areas.

Original post (March 15):

Parks Canada visitor safety specialists are leading a recovery operation for two missing snowshoers that were involved in an avalanche in an area approximately 20 minutes north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway.

According to Parks Canada, visitor safety specialists were asked by the RCMP on March 14 to initiate a search for two people who were reported missing after they failed to check out of their accommodation. Parks Canada and the RCMP located their rental vehicle and quickly ascertained that the two people had been caught in a nearby avalanche.

“Snowshoe tracks were seen leading into avalanche debris with no track leading out and then late afternoon yesterday before it got dark we were able to do a fly over with the helicopter and we were able to pick up two avalanche transceiver signals which led us to believe the people are likely in that debris,” said Tania Peters, a spokeswoman for Parks Canada.

Avalanche conditions are currently high in the area and it is not possible to safely put rescuers into the avalanche site. Avalanche control work will be conducted as conditions allow and Parks Canada is hopeful that conditions will improve over the coming days so that a ground search can take place. Around 2 p.m. on March 15 Parks Canada closed Highway 93 north (from Athabasca Falls to Saskatchewan River crossing) due to increased avalanche danger.

According to RCMP in Lake Louise, the two missing people were staying at a hotel in Field, B.C. and are from Boston, Mass.

The families of the missing people have been notified by RCMP and the identities will not be released.

“The thoughts of all of Parks Canada staff are with the family and friends of these individuals and we are making every effort to get into the area and conduct a search as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Parks Canada in a press release.

For current road conditions and re-openings, visit www.511.alberta.ca

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca