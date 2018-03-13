Two more arrested for impaired driving in Jasper

Two more people were charged with impaired driving last night. That’s five in just more than a week.

A 38-year-old man from Wembley, AB was charged with impaired care and control of a vehicle after a concerned citizen reported he had walked from the Jasper Brewing Company to his nearby vehicle, which was running, at about midnight March 13.

He failed a roadside screening device and was arrested.

A 54-year-old man from Edson was pulled over a few hours later on Juniper Street. He also failed the roadside test and was arrested. He was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Jasper court on April 26.

“The Jasper RCMP would like to thank the public for its assistance and keep encouraging you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired,” Const. Patrick Vallee wrote in a press release.