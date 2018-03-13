Tourism Jasper proposes $800K stage

by Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca

Tourism Jasper and CN are proposing a new $800,000 covered outdoor stage for the exchange lands.

On March 13 Tourism Jasper general manager James Jackson said the organization had committed $600,000 to the project already. He said CN, one of “many” funding partners, has committed $300,000 of that total. He said the projected cost is $765,000 with a $35,000 contingency.

Town CAO Mark Fercho said the town has some sources of grant money they think they can secure, but nothing is guaranteed.

Construction would take place at 2019 at the earliest.

Tourism Jasper will be looking for $200,000 from the town then. Jackson asked councillors on Tuesday for a general show of support for the project.

“There is a high likelihood for a town of this size to secure funds through a not-for-profit, which Tourism Jasper is,” Jackson said.

“I think it’s a great project and I would really like to see it,” Coun. Helen Kelleher-Empy said.

Coun. Jenna McGrath agreed.

“I am very excited about the stage and the possibilities and opportunities it will provide our community with,” she told the Fitzhugh in an email. “I look forward to working with Tourism Jasper and thank them for the work they have done on this, which is for the benefit of our entire community.”

More to come.