Tour of Alberta cancelled

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Last week Tour of Alberta organizers told media the fledgling event would be cancelled.

“This decision did not come easily,” board chair Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson said in a media release.

Bringing in professional international racers, organizers held the Tour of Alberta in 19 different communities dating back to 2013.

Last year’s event saw the race begin in Jasper National Park, with the stage ending up at Marmot Basin. Cyclists then made their way to Spruce Grove and Edmonton for the final stages.

Co-chair of the tour’s local organizing committee, Christine Nadon, told the Fitzhugh the community should be proud for having hosted the event.

“The Tour of Alberta has been a great opportunity for Jasper to showcase the world-class cycling available here, and hopefully it has inspired people to come here to enjoy it,” says Nadon. “It’s not every day we get to host an international event of that calibre in our community.”

Having cyclists from countries race in the Tour of Alberta meant an international television viewership, too. In August, organizers told the Fitzhugh the race was Canada’s first and highest ranked professional road cycling stage race and had an international audience of more than 40 million viewers.

Marmot Basin vice president of marketing and local organizing committee member Brian Rode echoed Nadon, saying the event exposed Jasper to an international market in ways money can’t buy.

“From the Marmot Basin perspective, we saw it as an opportunity to — even though it’s summertime — put (the resort) in front of millions of viewers. There is no business for us in having the tour here, but it was more about participating with the rest of the community to bring world class athletes to Jasper,” Rode said. “It really was a community event. We wanted to participate in that.”

Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce general manager Pattie Pavlov said the Tour of Alberta had a positive impact on the community and showcasing Jasper to the world.

“The event was a success and we’re sorry to see it go,” says Pavlov. “I was sad to hear about it, but we’re proud.”