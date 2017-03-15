Top 10s for Jasper ski racers

Jasper’s under-12 ski racers joined 190 others from across the province for a fun and challenging grand slalom (GS) series at Marmot Basin on the weekend.

Three local athletes finished in the top ten, including a fifth place finish for Jake Kertesz-Knight, a sixth place finish for Isabella Heinemem and a ninth place finish for Griffin Shepherd.

Sohpia Mastriani also had a strong performance finishing 18th, while Cameron Duffy and Sophia Mastriani finished 35th and 40th respectively.

The next race will be held in Lake Louise in two weeks.

Paul Clarke

