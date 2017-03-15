You Are Here: Home » Archive » Top 10s for Jasper ski racers

Top 10s for Jasper ski racers

Posted by: Posted date: March 15, 2017 In: Archive, Sports | comment : 0

U12 ski race12P. ClarkeJasper’s under-12 ski racers joined 190 others from across the province for a fun and challenging grand slalom (GS) series at Marmot Basin on the weekend.

Three local athletes finished in the top ten, including a fifth place finish for Jake Kertesz-Knight, a sixth place finish for Isabella Heinemem and a ninth place finish for Griffin Shepherd.

Sohpia Mastriani also had a strong performance finishing 18th, while Cameron Duffy and Sophia Mastriani finished 35th and 40th respectively.

The next race will be held in Lake Louise in two weeks.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top