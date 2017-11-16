Too fast, too furious: Jasper Mountie assaulted

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

A simple case of speeding in a construction zone escalated quickly, resulting in a Prince George man assaulting a local Jasper RCMP officer while the cruiser’s dash cam was rolling.

On Jun. 26, 2017, Jasper RCMP officer Constable Patrick Vallee pulled over Sansan Hien, of Prince George, for speeding in a construction zone. Vallee was working alone that day.

A cruiser cam was submitted as evidence and played for the court.

While Vallee returned to his police cruiser to write the ticket, he witnessed Hien exit his vehicle and walk to the passenger side, open up the rear passenger door, and visibly crouch near the front passenger wheel.

Hien would later testify he was tightening the lug nuts.

Vallee, with his hand on his hip, took a wide angle coming around the open vehicle door as he approached to issue the ticket.

He was explaining to Hien he’d be receiving a $400 ticket, and where he could pay it when Hien became agitated and started yelling profanities at the officer.

Hien testified that he only tried to take the ticket from Vallee’s hand and move on with his day, but the dash cam footage unveiled a different story to the court.

Hien’s “grab” appeared more like a push, according to Judge Donald Norheim, who said it appeared Hien pushed Vallee with two hands.

Vallee took Hien to the ground, repeatedly instructing him to “Get on the ground… Stay on the ground,” (and to) put his hands behind his back.

Hien immigrated to Canada 12 years ago. The court never heard from where he came specifically, but did hear his native language is French.

Defence lawyer Peter Northcott argued his client was shocked and upset about the $400, as he has a wife and kids, and that his actions were misinterpreted.

“I’m very sorry for what happened,” Hien said, visibly fighting back tears, his voice cracking. “When I think about it, it makes me want to cry. I think about my wife and two children. It wasn’t my intention to fight the officer.”

Hien is a tree feller by trade and works in Alaska three months of the year. He told the court half his annual salary comes from those three months. A criminal record could prevent him from returning to the United States.

But “he deliberately refused to follow the instruction of the officer,” said Judge Norheim. “… the fact he was already out of the vehicle created apprehension on the officer’s part. This was more than just the grabbing of the ticket.”

Judge Norheim added a lapse of judgement happens quickly, but Hien had more than enough time to gather himself and comply with Vallee’s instructions.

Judge Norheim said public safety demands a public record in these instances, found Hien guilty of assaulting a peace officer and fined him $500.