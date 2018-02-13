Tonquin Valley opens Feb. 16

Cavell Road, Whistlers Creek Valley, and the Tonquin Valley areas open for winter use on Feb. 16, according to Parks Canada.

Seasonal closures of backcountry areas in Maligne, Sunwapta, and North Boundary remain in effect until March 1.

Cavell Road, a winding uphill cross-country trail with views of the Astoria River Valley, will be groomed for both classic and skate skiing on Feb. 16. As crews and equipment will be out on the trail that day, it is recommended to plan your adventures starting on Feb. 17.

For experienced backcountry users looking for longer ski touring options, the Astoria and Portal Creek Trails will also be open. Touring in these areas requires a greater degree of knowledge, ability and self-reliance. Be sure to research the trip and trail conditions before you go.

For trip planning, trail conditions and information on Jasper’s winter activities, visit www.parkscanada.gc.ca/jasper or stop by the Jasper Information Centre.

Seasonal closures are part of ongoing conservation efforts for woodland caribou, a species-at-risk in Jasper National Park, including caribou and wolf monitoring, and measures to reduce disturbance to caribou on trails and roadways.

From Parks:

Stay on designated trails and avoid areas that have obvious signs of caribou – watch for tracks or craters where caribou have dug through the snow foraging for lichen.

If you get the chance to see a caribou, as with all wildlife, remember to keep your distance and give them space, for your safety and theirs.

You can help with caribou monitoring by reporting sightings and sharing pictures with Parks Canada. Call Dispatch at 780-852-6155.