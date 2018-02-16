Thrown glass gets Jasper man probation and $40 for the doctor

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

A Jasper man was convicted of assault causing bodily harm after an incident at a downtown bar last August.

Brant Foster, 22, received a suspended sentence and was placed on 18 months’ probation by Judge Vaughn Myers.

On Aug. 20, 2017, Foster attempted to dance with two women at the Jasper Brew Pub, one of the women being his ex-girlfriend, the court heard. He became angry when staff told him to leave the premises.

Court hear Foster threw a glass, which hit one of the women in the back of the head before ricocheting and shattering against the wall. One of the woman’s friends told her she was bleeding profusely from the back of her head, the court heard.

Police went to the Seton Hospital and found it took eight stitches to close her wound.

The court ordered Foster not to contact either of the women (who have both since moved), and to attend anger management, along with drug and alcohol counseling as instructed by his probation officer.

“He sees the benefit to counseling and anger management,” said defense counsel Richard Ireland.

The court also ordered Foster to pay $40 in damages to the woman who was struck by the glass, as she had to pay an out-of-province doctor’s fee.

Judge Myers warned Foster against breaching his conditions, as he’s overseen two breaches of suspended sentences in his career and said both times that person went to jail.