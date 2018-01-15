THEY’RE COMING

by STAFF

Parks Canada is thanking Canadians for a record-breaking day.

Parks Canada started taking 2018 reservations for campgrounds on Jan. 9, according to Jasper spokesperson Steve Young. There were around 6,000 reservations placed in the first hour and almost 9,500 bookings in total, which is up seven percent from last year, he says.

Availability still exists mid-week in most cases, and in May and September, Young says.

If you missed out on campsite reservations, Young reminds everyone that Jasper National Park has over 100 backcountry campgrounds, ranging from an easy five-kilometre walk, up to a 10-day hiking trip into remote wilderness.

Backcountry reservations begin on Jan. 24.

Areas such as Maligne Lake, the Skyline Trail and the Brazeau Loop book up extremely fast, so Young says reservations are a must.

More information is available at parkscanada.gc.ca/jaspercamping.

You can still book campsites with Parks Canada at www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783).