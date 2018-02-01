The dog days of winter on Pyramid Lake

No stranger to Pyramid Lake, Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding toured around the lake last weekend for its ninth straight year as part of Jasper in January, as temperatures dropped and flecks of snow dusted the resort with skaters in the distance.

Amanda Sinclair, Cold Fire Creek (CFC) Dogsledding owner and operator says the company has averaged between 80-100 people per weekend this Jasper in January. Sinclair founded CFC in 1998, and is based in between Valemount and McBride, B.C.

To accommodate such a large number, Sinclair brings 52 dogs on-site. The dogs are specifically bred huskies.

Over the weekend, Sinclair says CFC ran four teams of six dogs, coming to a total of 24 dogs running at a time. However, Sinclair says they also bring a spare for each dog, bringing them up to 48. Just to be safe, Sinclair says she brings a “few extra leaders.”

~ Evan Matthews