The Beat: Ryedell goes solo

Time and time again, solo musicians fly the nest and while some see success, others fall flat on their face.

Tanner Riedel is no such musician. Hailing from Pincher Creek, Alta., Riedel’s folk-inspired acoustic blues sound has been capturing the attention of audiences for a while now.

Hardcore fans may recognize Riedel from his position in Calgary rock-band Magesty, which recently disbanded.

“It’s slightly lonelier up on stage without the band…” Riedel said, with a chuckle.

“But I still have a great time entertaining on my own.”

He said he enjoys the freedom of being a solo artist, as well as the potential to branch out into the realm of acoustic sounds.

“As much as I like working with a band and the frenzy that it can be, I am enjoying the ability to be laid back and do things on my own terms.”

Judging by his videos posted on his Facebook page doing things on his own terms seems to be paying off with new songs and catchy upbeat twangs on his acoustic guitar.

“Audiences can expect original songs written about events in my life,” said Riedel.

“For me, the writing process hasn’t changed all that much. The biggest difference would be trying to make myself and the songs sound as big as a group, but on my own.”

Currently touring across Alberta, Riedel has been lapping up the local scenery in an effort to spread his music and meet new people.

In terms of the performance itself, audiences can expect a laid-back show with great banter and energy.

“Jasper fans can expect a good time with great tunes,” said Riedel.

“I don’t change a whole lot from one performance to the next other than which songs I will play, or which fedora I will wear.”

While we may have seen the last of Magesty, we certainly haven’t seen the last of Ryedell.

“I would like to record an album and follow it with a tour,” he said.

“But the plan as of now is to just keep playing as much as possible in order to get my music out there.”

You can catch the sultry sounds of Ryedell at the Legion on Saturday, March 25 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Tash Loh

Special to the Fitzhugh