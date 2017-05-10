Temporary staff housing installed

Parks Canada recently set up nine trailers in the old woodlot across from Old Fort Point Road to house its staff this summer.

Described as a “work camp,” the temporary trailers are expected to provide accommodation for 36 staff and will be removed once they are no longer needed.

According to Parks, the location was selected because of its proximity to town, the relative ease of servicing it and because it was a previously disturbed site. Parks said it would rehabilitate the site once it’s vacated.

News of the temporary accommodation didn’t sit well with the local business community or environmentalists.

In April the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce expressed frustration at how quickly Parks Canada was able to resolve its housing shortage when businesses have been struggling for years to find housing for their own staff.

The Jasper Environmental Association also said it had concerns because the area is a wildlife corridor.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca