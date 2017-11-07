Students lay poppies in Jasper

by EVAN MATTHEWS | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

This Saturday will mark 72 years since the end of the Second World War, and 99 years since the first. Lest we forget.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Jasper Junior Senior High School students gathered at the Jasper Cemetery to pay respects to fallen veterans now resting on the grounds.

Ninety-four (plus) veterans are buried in Jasper cemetery, potentially more, as more vets have been laid to rest over the last few years, but have not yet been accounted for in the total number, according to Legion Chaplain David Prowse.

The 7th annual Jasper gathering happened as part of the No Stone Left Alone (NSLA) Memorial Foundation.

The NSLA’s mission is to honour fallen military members and to educate students of veterans’ sacrifice by placing poppies at their headstones each November, according to its website.

Edmonton was NSLA’s founding location, according to its website, while Jasper was the second.

NSLA events have now spread throughout the country, according to Prowse, but also internationally. Interestingly enough, one of the international events has a Jasper connection, too.

In Poland, this year’s NSLA event will be held in the Province of Posen, according to Prowse. Posen is home to a military cemetery where a Jasperite, Patrick Langford, was laid to rest after the Second World War.