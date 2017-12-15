Stolen credit card passed in Jasper

Police are seeking a middle-aged white man who may have used a credit card from a found wallet at two stores in Jasper.

On November 26, 2017 police received a complaint of a lost wallet.

The complainant advised police that his credit card had been used at Mac’s and Nutter’s not long after he had realized his wallet was missing, according to Const. Patrick Vallee.

Police are asking anyone who is able to identify the suspect or may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the Jasper RCMP at (780) 852-4421.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.