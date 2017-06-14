Stewardship Day nets 1,700 kg of garbage

Staff from Parks Canada and the municipality picked up 1,710 kilograms of garbage during Stewardship Day, June 8.

It’s significantly less than last year when staff picked up 3,015 kg of garbage, but that’s not because there’s any less garbage.

Instead of picking up garbage along Highway 16 from the traffic lights to the West Gate like they did last year, staff opted to focus their efforts cleaning up rest stops and viewpoints along Highway 93.

“This year we decided to concentrate on viewpoints all the way down the highway as far south as the Icefields Centre,” said Janet Cooper, Jasper’s environmental stewardship coordinator.

She said Highway 16 continues to be where most of the garbage is found.

“It’s unbelievable what gets tossed out the window.”

This year 140 staff split up into six different teams to help clean up. The annual event was part of Environmental Week, which ran from June 4 to 11.

Approximately 440 kg of garbage – the most of any team – was picked up along Highway 16 from the Talbot Lake parking lot to the Palisades picnic area.

In total, the entire group also managed to collect $184.80 worth of beverage containers to help cover food costs for the barbecue at the end of the day.

Unlike last year where someone found a shotgun, the oddest thing that was found this year was a toilet seat and a children’s potty training seat.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to top the gun,” said Cooper.

Besides cleaning up the environment the annual event is also an opportunity to build bridges between the municipality and Parks Canada.

“Parks and the municipality work together on so many things so not only do we pick litter and clean up the highways it’s just a great team building exercise for these two levels of government who have to work cooperatively on so many issues in the park,” said Cooper.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca