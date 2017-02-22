Standing easy at Jasper’s Legion

If there had been live music at Cheers we might still all know Norm’s name.

In the face of adversity or perhaps because of it, Branch 31 of the Alberta NWT Command of the Royal Canadian Legion has become arguably the hottest spot for live music in Jasper.

In the last couple of years manager Sue Henderson has found a formula for keeping the Legion alive by, of all things, breathing life into it, and it’s almost all about music.

“Bands contact me, I don’t contact them,” she says. “So they want to come to Jasper, not just for the mountains, but because they want to play. They know the Legion is the place to play, because it’s more of an intimate show. You’re ‘with’ the band when they’re playing. It sounds like they’re playing to you.”

Henderson weaves the traditional with the contemporary in the hall that extends from the bar to the sitting area, where patrons can enjoy the pub-plus menu, and the dance floor, which plays host to folk, rock, dance and drag shows on near equal measure.

Due north of the floor is the stage, which might have one of the coolest monikers in the country.

Welcome to the Stand Easy.

“Everybody just wants to play on our stage, because they hear good things about the Legion,” Henderson explained. “Their friends have played here. They’ll say ‘we’re going to B.C.,’ (and are told) ‘well, you have to play the Legion.’”

She whispers: “This is a great place.”

In 2007 the Legion started hosting music as a way to get people through the doors. At that time the space was empty 90 per cent of the time and the non-profit organization was in desperate need of income.

To keep the Legion afloat, President Ken Kuzminski renovated the bar and built the stage. He then started to invite local bands to come in and play. That went well, so Kuzminski began attracting regional bands that were passing through on their way to gigs in British Columbia or Edmonton, and before he knew it, the Legion was drawing crowds of 80 to 100 people on days when the space would otherwise be closed.

However, just as things were beginning to pick up, the Legion lost a critical income source–École Desrochers–the local French school, which had been renting a room in the building.

With a deepening financial hole the legion asked the municipality for a tax exemption in 2014. It also began cancelling bigger acts to save money.

While it waited patiently for the municipality to make a decision about whether it was legally exempt from paying municipal property taxes (the municipality is currently seeking a legal opinion), things began to take off thanks to Henderson’s foresight and leadership.

Today the place is rarely empty and many musicians consider it one of the best rooms in Canada. Just ask Juno winner Joey Landreth, who hits the Legion on March 6 as part of a 12-show tour behind his new seven-track album.

“It’s a wonderful place,” the Winnipeg native said. “They’ve built a really cool clientele. People know what to expect from the room. They come for the vibe as much as the music. They let the town vouch for them. Not every room in Canada has that. There are a lot of venues where it’s ‘Play something we know, monkey.’ Lots of places are like that. So it’s very special and unique when they kind of let you do your thing.”

Since August of 2015 Henderson has been booking dozens of bands and updating the facility, creating what must be one of the liveliest and most modern Legions in the Alberta NWT Command. Three new taps went in just weeks ago, as did some tall, dark and handsome additions to the house PA.

“I had to change some stuff up,” she recalled. “The place, when I arrived, felt very cold. There was nothing up to date. I put all the gig posters on the wall, got a big screen and changed the layout of the bar. It looked like a cafeteria in here (and) it’s nothing against the other managers, but I have background in venue management (she ran a bar on CFB Borden in Ontario), and I wanted the visual to appeal to people when they walk in. If you don’t see it, you’re not going to stay.”

She added newer elements for younger vets who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan, for example, so they could also relate.

The upgrades included another television in the back, where track-lit dartboards line the walls, surrounding pool and foosball tables, couches and chairs.

That second space has been used by outside parties in the past, and there are talks of it hosting a satellite campus for Grand Prairie Regional College’s culinary program.

“I wanted to change the look of the Legion, that it’s not just a place for vets, it’s for everyone to come and relax and enjoy.”

There’s something unique about a resort town that attracts people from across the globe, let alone this part of the country, to work whatever job they can get just to be near the Rockies. It creates an off-book talent pool that adds to the atmosphere here, an energy just esoteric enough to charm the tourists and add an appropriate level of mystique to the mountain town.

“Friday nights are the night,” Henderson explained. “Jam night starts a little later, but we have bands who travel from out of town, and just get on stage and sing a song. But the talent that is in these little stores–working at the liquor stores or CN, driving boats in the summertime, plumbers, firefighters–is unbelievable. They know there is one place they can come and get on that stage, and they’re good.”

The Athabasca Barnburner and their brand of grassroots not-really-folk, not-really-rock has become synonymous with jam night at the Legion.

“We show up, and our beer is already poured,” member Liam Cullen said. “Any night I’m going to steer you toward the Legion because it’s the best venue in town and they accommodate whatever is happening.

“They’ve got local beers, beer from Valemount on tap. They treat us really well as musicians. We do lots of benefits and fundraisers and stuff like that trying to promote local music and they just treat us like gold.”

When Henderson took over, the Legion was booking live music any day of the week. Henderson pared it down to Thursday and Saturdays with Fridays reserved for jam night.

“They kept kind of giving their jam night away to bands, so jammers never knew when to come, so they stopped coming,” she explained. “I took over and we sat down and had a little meeting about the Legion and what it is. I very rarely put anything on a jam night because now my jam night guys know where to go on a Friday night.

“It makes me feel good. My husband asks me why don’t I take a Friday night off once in awhile? I can’t. Friday night is my favourite to be here because I get to see my jam guys. I’ve made friends with these guys and girls and when I see them on the street, they are important. They are awesome and they make the arts and music scene in this town just phenomenal.”

Henderson calls it the Cheers treatment.

“I’m kind of like the momma bear to them,” she smiled. “I hear this from a lot of bands: they play a venue, and the staff don’t even talk to them. Well, they’re playing on our stage, and they’re people and I want to know them. They’re not just a singer or a guitar player, they’re somebody’s brother, or father. They have kids and a real job out there and I like to know what they do when they’re not travelling. When they come back the next time, they walk in and they’re like ‘Sue!’ We’re the Cheers of Jasper—we know your name.”

Craig Gilbert

publisher@fitzhugh.ca