Snowfall warning in Jasper National Park

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for much of the Icefields Parkway Sunday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for:

Jasper Nat. Park near and south of Sunwapta Falls

Jasper Nat. Park near Jasper

Jasper Nat. Park near Pocahontas

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall over sections of the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93 today. Snow is expected to taper off early Monday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.