Snowfall warning for Jasper, much of northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Friday morning.

The agency is advising Albertans to stay off the roads unless necessary as the heavy snow is expected to develop in western Alberta and slowly spread east and south.

From Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Jasper Nat. Park near and south of Sunwapta Falls

Jasper Nat. Park near Jasper

Jasper Nat. Park near Pocahontas

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

A band of heavy snow has developed this morning from Grande Prairie to just west of Edmonton. Snow will persist today before tapering off Saturday morning for northwestern portions.

The heavy snow is expected to push southward throughout the day today and into the overnight period which will likely require the snowfall warnings to be expanded.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.