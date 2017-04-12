You Are Here: Home » Archive » Snaring River bridge work underway

Snaring River bridge work underway

April 12, 2017

The rehabilitation of the Snaring River bridge located 16 kilometres west of Jasper on Highway 16 got underway on April 4.

Work on the bridge is expected to continue until November 2017.

Two-way traffic will be maintained until April 18 with lane widths reduced to 4.5 metres. After April 18, traffic will be reduced to a single alternating lane.

Work will occur from 7 a.m.  to 7 p.m., six days a week with no work on Sundays. Speed reductions to 50 km/h can be expected in work zones with traffic control personnel on site.

According to Parks, no work will be done on statutory holidays and long weekends.

