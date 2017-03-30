SkyTram seeks to capitalize on Canada 150 with early opening

Flat Susan had already been to Italy, Spain, Ireland, and Hinton, but there was one place on her list that she didn’t want to miss: the Jasper SkyTram.

The 12-inch paper cut out was spotted having a gander at Pyramid Mountain on March 23 with Roger and Shirley Roy.

Had the Hinton couple visited the Whistlers Mountain attraction 24 hours later, they could have snapped a selfie with their great-niece from Tisdale, Sask., who sent the cutout to them as part of a social studies project, from the summit instead of the base.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards.

On March 24, the SkyTram, which take visitors to the peak of Whistlers Mountain, opened its gates to the public, the earliest opening on record.

A day earlier as Flat Susan was packing up and heading back to Chez Roy in Hinton, members of the media and officials with the SkyTram and its parent company, Marmot Basin, hopped on the first flight of the year to the top of the mountain.

From there, it was into a set of snowshoes, available for rent at the top, out to the boardwalk and beyond the snow sculptures to Whistlers’ false summit.

The jaunt was a light one, friendly to visiting reporters with varying levels of alpine experience, however visitors looking to push their limits also have the option to venture further afield to avoid the mucky stage the valley bottoms go through in spring.

“It’s an activity you don’t really get to do in the alpine very often,” marketing executive Erin Reade said. “It takes a lot of effort to get into the alpine if you’re a good snowshoer and here, that’s where you get to start.”

Jasper SkyTram general manager Todd Noble said the snowshoes give hikers the confidence to reach the true summit at 2,463 m above sea level even in the shifting conditions during the transition between winter and spring in the alpine.

“There are extra markings, bamboo, we put up to help you find the summit and stay on course, and there’s a summit marker,” he said. “As the snow disappears later in the season, a lot of people will start to use the trails from the upper station to access the Tonquin.”

Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca