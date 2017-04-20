Ski team alumni wrap up season on a high note

Sam Wall, a former Jasper Alpine Ski Team member, finished the season with two top five finishes during a FIS slalom ski race series at Mt. Norquay, April 14 and 15.

On Friday he finished fourth overall, and second for his age category (under-19), with a combined time of 1:31.06 or 1.36 seconds behind the leader.

Walter Ostrander, another Jasper Alpine Ski Team alumni, finished 19th, more than 11 seconds behind the first place finisher.

On Saturday, Wall improved his standing, finishing third overall and third for his age category with a combined time of 1:26.47, or about 2.5 seconds behind the leader.

Ostrander finished 24th, more than 7.5 seconds behind the winner.

Wall finished the season with 570 Alberta Cup points. enough to earn him fourth overall and second for his age category.