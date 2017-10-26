Skate with Santa coming Nov. 4

The holidays are fast approaching and The Jasper Community Team is ready to kick off Santas Anonymous. Each year, individuals, businesses and organizations come together allowing Jasperites to share the magic of the holiday season with neighbours and fellow community members who may not otherwise be able to take part. Santas Anonymous provides a special holiday dinner and gifts to over 60 local families per year. The Jasper Community Team aims to promote community connections, preserve participants’ integrity, empower individuals and families and maintain a non-judgmental approach to any programs and services it runs.

Jasperites can sign up for the Santas Anonymous program through Community Outreach Services. There, they are connected with an Outreach Worker who can provide free, confidential assistance with problem solving, goal setting and referral to any other local programs and services. Once a family is signed up, all information is kept completely confidential and numbered applications make their way to the program coordinator and number one Elf, myself.

You, your family, club, board or business can make a very real difference in a local family’s life this holiday season. Consider supporting Jasper’s local Santas Anonymous program as you get into the spirit of giving this year!

There are a variety of ways to get involved.

Cash, cheque, gift card and other donations can be dropped off at The Jasper Community Team office, 627 Patricia St., open Monday through Friday from 9am – 4:30pm. E-transfers can be sent to jct@jaspercommunityteam.ca. Call 780-852-6540 for more information.

Santas Anonymous runs several events each year to raise funds.

For more information on events please call Ann at 780-883-0334 or email santasanon@gmail.com.

Skate with Santa

All ages welcome to enjoy Christmas music, candy canes and Santa on skates! Saturday, November 4, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm, at the Hockey Arena. $7 admission. Helmets are required on the ice.

Santa Train

The date is still to be determined but it will be in early December. Check the Santas Anonymous Facebook Page (Santas Anonymous Jasper AB) for details.

Christmas Raffle

$5 tickets are now on sale at Tekarra Color Lab and Ransom Clothing. Grand prize, valued at $1,500, is a deluxe weekend for two at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton including transportation there and back with VIA Rail Canada. Second prize is a $50 Gift Card from Ransom Clothing and third prize is a Christmas Wreath donated by Elysion Florals.