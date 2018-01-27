Should climbers shoulder costs for wall mats?

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Broken vertebrae and legs are among an array of injuries reported at Jasper’s rock climbing wall dating back to 2013.

“I’ve attached some of our incident reports over the last few years to help show the importance of making this flooring better,” Jeremy Todgham told council at its Jan. 23 Committee of the Whole meeting. “It’s a risk. We’re looking for something people won’t be getting injured on.”

Todgham, the manager of the fitness and aquatic centre at the Jasper Activity Centre, wants $35,000 to replace the facility’s 669 square feet of climbing mats or bouldering flooring. He attached dozens of pages of supporting material to his request, including best practices from other facilities and a media report about a Sherwood Park trampoline park being sued for $15 million after a user was paralyzed.

It also details injuries related to climbing wall use dating back to 2013 including one broken vertebrae, two broken legs, two dislocated shoulders, one dislocated finger, and four broken, sprained, strained or bruised ankles.

When people “boulder,” they move laterally across the wall. The mats at the facility are eight feet deep and six feet wide, meaning there are sometimes gaps between the mats on the floor.

A number of the incident reports cite a lack of mat (or flooring) coverage, and falling off the wall, subsequently landing in between the mats as a main cause of injury.

While there are no standards in North America for bouldering wall flooring, the expense request states there are “industry best practices,” and the fitness and aquatic centre has “anecdotal evidence of inadequate coverage” around the climbing wall.

Council members debated replacing the mats on Jan. 26. The buy was pulled during budget talks for further review.

“I am not opposed to improving safety. However, we’re dealing with a small group, which essentially amounts to a private club,” said Councillor Bert Journault. “I’m wondering, why doesn’t (the climbing association) contribute to this project that will benefit a small group. I don’t think the taxpayers should be saddled with the cost,” he said.

Councillor Paul Butler shared Journault’s perspective, questioning if the taxpayers should pick up the hefty tab for a small percentage of Jasper residents.

The fitness and aquatic centre does not have climbing wall user statistics because its use falls under the accommodation pass, according to Todgham, but the schools come in regularly and there are climbers every evening.

Todgham offered to look into how many waivers for the rock wall have been signed by users in the past year.

Councillor Scott Wilson disagreed with Journault.

“They pay the same way a swimmer does, so I don’t know about (calling them) a private club,” said Wilson. “I’m putting my support behind this. The flooring is useful and necessary.”

Wilson drew comparison to Snapes Hill, and improving safety for recreational users in a situation that doesn’t equate to a ton of extra profit for the municipality.

“That just cost us money,” he said. “We made that decision for safety reasons. We should make this decision for safety reasons.”

The fitness and aquatic centre has explored alternative solutions such as drop pits, gravel, and bulk-shredded rubber, according to the expense request, but the other solutions are not easily cleaned and have potential to hold bacteria.

Poured in place rubber flooring is an option too, according to the expense request, but cost and installation considerations have lowered its desirability.

Council didn’t come to any conclusions; they’ll debate capital items again on Feb. 6.