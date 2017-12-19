Seeing yourself on the security cam? Priceless

Half a pound of quick oats? About five bucks. Two chocolate bars and a lighter? Probably about the same.

Seeing pictures of yourself using a credit card that isn’t yours in the media with the letters R, C, M and P close by?

Priceless.

A Jasper man may have got a shock when he saw his own likeness in a wanted photo from the RCMP last Thursday night.

Michael John Morren, 59, called police to turn himself on Dec. 14 after seeing point-of-sale images Jasper police released to the media less than an hour earlier. It may have been closer to 22 minutes.

He was charged with one count of possession of a stolen credit card and six counts of using a stolen credit card. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in Jasper court on Jan. 25. The last regular court day of 2017 was also on Dec. 14.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police released his image to the public after a credit card reported stolen at the end of November was used at Nutter’s and Mac’s in Jasper.

“The Jasper RCMP would like to thank the public for its assistance,” Const. Patrick Vallee wrote in a press release issued Tuesday morning. “This investigation clearly shows that when working together, the Jasper RCMP and the public can ensure that the town remains a safe community to live in and ensure that those breaking the law will be held accountable.”