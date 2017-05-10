Sebastian Owl returns from the ashes

Armed with a hearty five studio albums and a wicked sense of humour, Sebastian Owl and their self-described “throw-back” style are no strangers when it comes to the stage.

Known for their energetic live show, the band formed with Blair Atkinson and Ian Russell bonding over a mutual love of music.

“The band has gone through some changes over the years;” said Russell.

“We now have the prolific Glenn Radley banging drums for us and the Brothers McKillop dual-wielding electric guitars.”

The impressive back-catalogue of albums from the band shines through especially in their latest effort, From The Ashes.

Recorded with Lloyd Peterson of Paintbox Recordings in Winnipeg, Atkinson says the writing and recording process evolves with every album and personal growth.

“There is one track that Logan (guitar, back-up vocals) and myself wrote many years ago called ‘As the Crow Flies’ which is on the album.”

The effort and time put into the album seemed to really pay off.

“Our parents like it, so there’s that,” said rhythm guitarist/vocalist Blair Atkinson.

“To be honest, the style of music we play is not necessarily what is ‘in’ for contemporary music blogs and radio stations.

“We can’t control what is popular, we can just control what we like.”

On tour, the band tends to spend time on their own unique rituals.

“We used to have a saying wherein if I did not vomit before a show, it would not be a good show,” said Blair.

“Ergo, my ritual is usually to sequester myself in a room or to pace outside chain smoking cigarettes.”

It doesn’t stop there.

“Other than that we do have a ritual where we all put our left sock in a hat and we each put on the hat whilst singing ‘Papa’s got a brand new bag’ whilst spraying Lemon Pledge into the air as we stomp our feet on the ground. This isn’t true by the way. Or is it?” asked Russell.

“Every show is us, who we are, doing what we love. The songs may change but we want the songs to be the focal point. We’re excited to play the Whistle Stop again, it was one of the highlights of our tour last year.”

Sebastian Owl will be at the Whistle Stop on Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m.

Tash Loh

Special to the Fitzhugh