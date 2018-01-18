Ruining rainbows a senseless act: OUT Jasper

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Though Jasper’s LGBTQ2 community has achieved its rainbow crosswalk, more education will have to take place, as people in town are tearing down symbols of safety.

The rainbow flag, or in this case stickers, often is used as a LGBTQ2 pride symbol. Homes and businesses who “fly the flag” are often seen as safe havens.

Jasper’s TD Bank is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ2 community, but has seen at least three of its rainbow stickers ripped off the front window, according to staff member Krista Gillese.

“We just had one put up over the weekend, and it’s already been (damaged),” says Gillese. “It’s such a senseless thing. That sticker isn’t hurting anyone. It’s showing acceptance. It’s sad someone is taking them down.”

Though many of the downtown businesses use their cameras only for crime relating directly to business, other organizations will be using security footage to help mitigate vandalism.

The removals have left OUT Jasper asking why, and the organization is looking into security footage from downtown businesses as storefront rainbow stickers continue to be vandalized.

“It’s repulsive to see this,” OUT Jasper executive director Mychol Ormandy said on Wednesday. “We’ve struggled hard to get the rainbow crosswalk. Now for an individual to feel it’s their right to rip a rainbow sticker off a building; why bring unhappiness to people?”

Ormandy said the rainbow stickers on storefronts made him feel safe and welcome when he arrived in Jasper about seven years ago. They were distributed then by HIV West Yellowhead. Now OUT Jasper runs the program and Ormandy has paid for many of the stickers currently on storefronts out of his own pocket.

“You have to have them professionally done, you have to order them, and then there’s the work of going to the businesses to ask if they will display a rainbow sticker,” Ormandy explained. “Come to OUT Jasper and ask for one. You don’t have to take one off a business.”

OUT Jasper is a non-profit organization dedicated to the movement of LGBTQ equality and human rights through the mountains and into the Yellowhead region, according to its website, and is a peer and advocacy support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people living, working, and passing through Jasper.

Gillese echoed Ormandy, saying there are a lot of stickers to go around, and that TD Bank, at least, will persevere as a welcoming place to the LGBTQ2 community.

“I’ve got a little stash (of stickers), so it’ll be going back up. Every time.”