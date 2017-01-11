Rugby coach bids farewell to high school

In a few short years Marshall Corbett has become a pillar of Jasper’s sporting community, from coaching volleyball to establishing the high school’s first rugby club.

Corbett arrived in Jasper in September 2010, accepting a full-time position teaching shop at Jasper Junior/Senior High School (JJSHS). However, after six years Corbett and his family are packing up and moving west to Kelowna, his hometown.

“The main reason we’re leaving is to be closer to family. I’m ready to go back home. We’re a young family and that’s just what happens sometimes,” he said. “Sometimes you just want to go home.”

When Corbett arrived in 2010, Jasper’s rugby scene was non-existent. As an avid player of the sport, Corbett seized the opportunity and became the director of the Jasper Cougars Rugby Club.

“I think that’s going to be the hardest to leave,” Corbett said, reflecting on his time teaching students how to play rugby.

“When I first came to Jasper and I was interviewing for my current teaching position the first question I asked was if there was a rugby program. The answer was ‘no’ and my response was if I get hired then there will be,” Corbett said at the club’s awards gala last year.

The sport’s popularity didn’t take off right away, but Corbett persisted. Finally in 2014 enough boys signed up to field a full team. In 2015, Corbett conquered his next feat, getting enough girls together to form the school’s first female rugby team. In the next few years the club continued to flourish with more than 60 players and four teams.

“I’m confident the club will be left in good hands,” Corbett said. “I loved my time here in Jasper and teaching here. The staff was amazing and the kids are really great and a lot of fun, but I’m also really excited to be going home and to be back with my family.”

Once settled, Corbett will start his new teaching gig at a high school in Kelowna.

“In a small town you really get to make a connection with the kids. You have them in multiple classes through the years and you watch them grow up from the time they’re in Grade 7 to the time they graduate, and as a teacher you like to believe that you had a little part in shaping them,” Corbett said. “So it’s going to be a little different going into a big high school.

“I’ve become quite comfortable in this job which is awesome, but I’m looking forward to this new challenge.”

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca