Rodeo receives $43,000 cash injection

The Jasper Heritage Rodeo Association can breathe a little easier thanks to a $43,000 cheque from the provincial government, received on March 10.

The money will help the association pay off some outstanding bills and add a few extra events to this year’s rodeo, which is slated to take place Aug. 16 to 19.

“We have a lot of debt incurred over the last couple of years from moving our rodeo outside so this is going to help get us out of the hole,” said Helen Switzer, president of the association.

She said the money will also help organizers improve the footing in the arena for the competitors and add a few extra programs.

This will be the third year in row that the rodeo will be held outside, after Parks Canada and the rodeo association signed a contract in 2015 guaranteeing the rodeo’s outdoor location until the end of 2017. Previously it had been held inside the arena.

Last year organizers estimated about 700 people showed up each night over the four-day event.

“It’s important to support community initiatives,” said MLA Eric Rosendahl, who was on hand to present the cheque.

“Tourism is so vital for the community of Jasper, so anything we can do to help them out is great.”

For more information about the rodeo or to volunteer visit www.jasperheritagerodeo.com.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca