Robson Valley Music Festival going for zero

The only thing smaller at the 13th annual Robson Valley Music Festival may be its carbon footprint.

Coordinator Shara Gustafson said the festival wants to go net zero starting with their seven food vendors, who will be providing reusable cutlery and dishware this year.

“It’s not a small undertaking,” she said. “All of the vendors will have wash stations so they can recycle their dishes, and we’re encouraging people to bring reusable water containers.”

The festival runs Aug. 11-13 in Dunster, B.C., 140 kilometres west of Jasper. Tickets are available now online; old-fashioned paper tickets are expected to arrive at Coco’s Cafe before the end of the month.

“We’re a venue to promote and encourage local artists,” she said. “It’s important to celebrate the musical ability in the community.”

Those locals will be sharing the festival’s “small, rural stage” with touring talent from across B.C., Canada and other parts of the world.

“It’s a diverse, high-quality program.”

Local performers include 5 Sheets to the Wind, Nick Beddington, Nathan Smith, Crescent Spur, Blue Syntax, Roadside Splinter and the Valley Kids Showcase. See a complete lineup at www.robsonvalleymusicfestivalbc.com.

Hinton’s Wild Mountain Music Festival on the other hand is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary and Canada’s 150th birthday with some decidedly Canuck canon, including Friday headliners 54•40 and a much-anticipated double bill of “coming soon” on Saturday and Sunday.

That party goes July 14-16, and describes itself as “real” from the music to the food to the venue, at the Rockies’ Original Crossroads.

Real is the least you can say about the rest of Friday’s lineup, which includes Cleveland-born folk song master David Wilcox, now with 18 albums under his belt, the intensely earthy and award-winning Ontario indigenous act Digging Roots and the Sadies, among others.

If you don’t know who the Sadies are yet, it’s time to find out.

Visit www.wildmtnmusic.ca to buy tickets and for more information. Check back there for the scoop on the weekend’s remaining headliners.

Craig Gilbert | publisher@fitzhugh.ca