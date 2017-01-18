Robinsons donates to local non-profits

Nine local non-profit groups can breathe a little easier thanks to the Robinson family, which divvied out more than $7,500 in donations on Jan. 12.

For the past seven years, Ray Robinson and Diana Laarz, owners of Robinsons Foods, have donated thousands of dollars to help local non-profit groups in need.

As with previous years, this year’s list was diverse, with money going to everyone from the École Desrochers Glaciers Football team to the Jasper-Yellowhead Museum and Archives.

Other groups that received funding included the Jasper Seniors Society, Jasper Pride Festival, Jasper Folk Music Festival, Jasper Elementary School, Jasper Junior/Senior High School, Jasper Victims Services Society and the Jasper Curling Club.

Representatives from almost all of the organizations were on hand at Robinsons Foods to receive the cheques and thank the grocery store for its support.

To receive funding, local organizations are encouraged to submit an application indicating what kind of support they are looking for and whether the funding is for a specific event or activity in the community. The deadline every year is Dec. 31 and the donations are distributed in January.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca