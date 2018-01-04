RMH Elks lodge a write-off after arson: RCMP

The Rocky Mountain House RCMP are actively investigating a suspicious fire which occurred on December 29 at the Elks Lodge in Leslieville.

After a scene examination on January 2 by the Clearwater Regional Fire Chief, it has been determined that the fire was as a result of arson.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit is assisting the Rocky Mountain House RCMP in this investigation. Inquiries are being made with the general public to determine if anyone was a witness to this incident, or saw anyone suspicious.

At this point, a person of interest has been identified and RCMP can confirm that this investigation is progressing.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire at the Elks Lodge in Leslieville. Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services crews contained the fire to the structure of origin. Sadly, the building appears to be a total loss. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

As the cause of this fire in undetermined, the scene will be secured until fire investigators can attend the site on Jan. 2.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.