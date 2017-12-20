Resident passes available

Canada150 is days from its conclusion and it’s time to stand and be counted.

From Parks Canada:

On Jan. 1, entry fees for visitors resume and a new Jasper resident pass will be required. Parks Canada gate staff are already gearing up to resume their more traditional role.

The 2018 vehicle pass is now available at the Parks Canada administration office in the Jasper train station. The pass has been specially designed for 2018 featuring Sunwapta Falls.

For those in the park temporarily, work passes are also available to match the length of the individual’s employment. Please provide documentation such as a letter of employment.

The administration office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. Don’t forget to bring along your vehicle registration to obtain the pass.