You Are Here: Home » Feature » Record Jasper backcountry reso launch

Record Jasper backcountry reso launch

Posted by: Posted date: January 26, 2018 In: Feature, News | comment : 0

From Parks:

Parks Canada would like to thank Canadians for the second record breaking day this month. Backcountry campground reservations got underway for the 2018 season at Jasper National Park Wednesday. There were around 1,000 reservations made in the first hour, and almost 1,600 for the day, up 20 percent from last year

Earlier this month, Jasper National Park set a record for frontcountry camping with over 6.000 reservations in the first hour.

Good planning is key to a successful visit and having a reservation for a campsite or other accommodation is a good rule of thumb to follow before heading out on your Jasper adventure. Don’t worry there is still availability especially mid-week and throughout May and September.

For more information:

Camping in Jasper National Park: parkscanada.gc.ca/jaspercamping

Booking a campsite with Parks Canada: www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca  or 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783)

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top