Record Jasper backcountry reso launch

From Parks:

Parks Canada would like to thank Canadians for the second record breaking day this month. Backcountry campground reservations got underway for the 2018 season at Jasper National Park Wednesday. There were around 1,000 reservations made in the first hour, and almost 1,600 for the day, up 20 percent from last year

Earlier this month, Jasper National Park set a record for frontcountry camping with over 6.000 reservations in the first hour.

Good planning is key to a successful visit and having a reservation for a campsite or other accommodation is a good rule of thumb to follow before heading out on your Jasper adventure. Don’t worry there is still availability especially mid-week and throughout May and September.

For more information:

Camping in Jasper National Park: parkscanada.gc.ca/jaspercamping