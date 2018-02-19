Record-breaking season for Jasper ski team

by Louise Knight | special to the Fitzhugh

The Jasper Ski Team U14 and U16 groups have been on snow every possible opportunity since the start of November, and it seems that such dedication is paying off!

The nine-member group which hails from Jasper and Edmonton, have all achieved top ten placings, including many podiums, gold medals and personal bests.

All three Jasper U14 athletes; Skylar Shepherd, Isabella Heinemann and Jake Kertesz-Knight have qualified for the Alberta Winter Games, which will be held Feb 16-19 in Fort McMurray.

Equally exciting, and as a result of strong results and victories this season, is the qualification of all members of the Jasper U16 Men’s Team (Mike Ralf, Jesse Kertesz-Knight, Ben Damant and Noah Meynen) for the U16 Canadian National Championships in Collingwood Ontario, March 5-10.

Geoelle Chalifoux and Abby Palamarek, were close contenders for the Alberta Team selected to the Nationals, however, they will be representing Jasper at the U16 Western Championships held at Marmot Basin March 8-11.