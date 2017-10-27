Reaching for Mars from Jasper

Taking the kids out of the classroom and pointing their eyes to the stars, who better to prove Dark Sky Festival has a little something for everyone?

On Thursday Oct. 19, University of Alberta alum Ross Lockwood spoke to Jasper Elementary School students about Mars. Much of the conversation centered around what we currently know, how we found out, future technologies and what humans can hope to accomplish on the red planet.

Lockwood holds a PhD in Condensed Matter Physics, studying primarily Silicon Quantum Dots.

Ever since Lockwood was a kid, the British Columbia native dreamed of becoming an astronaut, and now he’s well on his way and encouraging others to follow their own space dreams.

To date, presumably Lockwood’s major career highlight was his participation in HI-SEAS II, a program sending potential astronauts to a Mars simulation for several months. Lockwood spoke to the students about a variety of space- and mars-related topics.

– Evan Matthews