Re: From Africa to Canada; Jasper author shares her experiences

Dear editor,

I must commend Kayla Byrne’s article last week in the Fitzhugh about author Roberta Laurie’s experiences in Malawi, Africa and the book Laurie wrote as a result of her travels to Malawi.

However, I wish to correct the sentence in Kayla’s article: “By 2015 she had compiled years worth of stories into a novel, Weaving a Malawi Sunrise”.

Professor Laurie’s book is by no means a novel but a result of years of painstaking research, fact-checking and labour. It was published by the prestigious University Press and hit the Edmonton bestselling list for a work of non-fiction.

Anita Laurie,

Proud sister of Roberta