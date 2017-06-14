Rain reduces Gran Fondo to piccolo pursuit

The Old Man was snoring for the 2017 Jasper Gran Fondo last Saturday, June 10.

Rain in the valley and snow on the hill forced organizers to cancel all but the smallest of the four races planned for the event. The Marmot climb was scrapped when slush appeared on the road hours before race time, which itself was pushed back two hours in hopes the skies would clear.

Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans so the 190-, 165- and 100-km races were cancelled.

Jasperite Derek Anderson was the fastest cyclist, finishing the 65-kilometre race in one hour and fifty-one minutes flat for a pace of 1:44 per kilometre. He was followed by Ben Lambert of Peace River (+0:51) and Calgarian Stephen Cooper (+0:59).

Edmonton’s Michaela Quinn was the fastest woman at 2:16:16.

The event was held in support of the Jasper Wilderness Access Program, which helps children with special needs experience more of the wild spaces in Jasper National Park.

Craig Gilbert

