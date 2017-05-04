Protecting kids on an Internet with no boundaries

You are more than just a body.

That’s the message parents should be telling their children when it comes to educating them about how to use the Internet safely, according to Julie Parr, a public educator coordinator with the Saffron Centre, a sexual violence support centre.

She was in Jasper last week to talk to students and parents about the dangers of using the Internet and how parents can protect their children from becoming victims of cyber bullying and sexual harassment.

“You have to consider it’s almost like sending them to a big city all alone. There are no rules and there are no boundaries,” Parr said about the cyber world.

“I’m not trying to scare you. I really want to motivate you and equip you to talk to your kids because I really think this comes down to a lot of conversation. Not one conversation, but ongoing conversation.”

She said the biggest issue when using the Internet is that there are a lack of boundaries allowing children to use the Internet inappropriately or become the victim of inappropriate behaviour.

“As adults we may not be as savvy with the Internet as our kids, but we do have a responsibility and I think what we really need to be teaching them is that healthy relationship qualities that we exercise between each other face-to-face we also need to exercise those same qualities online.”

She said one of the biggest problems is that the vast majority of young people don’t think what they do online is real or has consequences.

“If they don’t think what they’re doing online is real, that it doesn’t have a real impact on them or other people, of course they’re going to do all sorts of crazy things online,” said Parr.

She said part of the problem is the human brain is not fully developed until 25 so teenagers tend to operate on impulse and emotions.

“Once their emotions start going they actually will fill their own brain with emotion and it shuts down their frontal cortex. They lose the ability to make rational decisions.”

She used the example of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old British Columbian girl who died by suicide after being blackmailed by a stranger into exposing her breasts on a webcam.

“If somebody is really scared, like Amanda Todd was when somebody was harassing her for a naked picture, she didn’t want her parents to know she was in a chat room. She didn’t want her parents to know what this person was saying to her so she made an irrational decision to send a picture because she believed the lie that he would stop bothering her if she sent it.”

To avoid another tragedy, Parr said it’s important parents talk with their children about boundaries online so they are staying in situations where their brains work best.

Part of her presentation also discussed the various social media sites and mobile apps children are currently using such as Youtube, Instagram and Snap Chat.

She said there are many ways parents can control how they are using these mobile platforms, such as increasing privacy settings, become a follower, turning off location settings and using spot checks to check their phones or browsing history.

She also reminded parents that if they are the ones who pay for the phone or the Internet they can also take it away.

“If you are paying for that phone and it’s your name on that contract it’s your phone. If your kid starts getting into trouble and has images that are illegal of kids that are under the age of 18, that phone possesses child pornography. If your kid loses that phone and it gets turned into the RCMP office and they get into the phone just to find out who’s it is just to return it to the rightful owner, if they find child porn on there the warrant goes out for your arrest,” said Parr.

According to Parr, most children have sent a “sext” also known as a sexual text message by the age of 10 or 11.

“You actually can’t talk to your kids about online behaviour anymore without brining up the topic of sex and sexuality,” said Parr. “Sexting is not a safe substitute for sex. No one is going to get pregnant or catch herpes, but the emotional trauma is outrageous.”

According to statistics provided by Parr, 39 per cent of teens and 59 per cent of adults have sexted at least once and approximately 25 per cent of girls and 33 per cent of boys reported seeing a naked image on another person’s cell phone.

“Our kids need to understand that if they are under the age of 18 and they’ve taken a naked picture of themselves or a friend, if they send it or if they receive it, they’re either producing, distributing or in possession of child pornography. That’s a federal law; jail time.”

To try and stop children from sending sexual images Parr emphasized that it’s important to teach children about healthy relationships, consent, respect, harassment and that it’s O.K. to talk to an adult.

“Respect is caring for someone today, but also caring for who they need to become five years from now,” said Parr. “If we have regrets in our lives, let’s share them with our kids. They’ll start to see you as human and I think that’s important for a relationship.”

She said part of the solution is being honest with children and teaching them that they are more than just a sexual object.

“Our main message is you are more than just a body.”

Paul Clarke| editor@fitzhugh.ca