Pride Festival receives $15,000 donation

Community spirits ran high as the Jasper Pride Festival Society was presented with a $15,000 cheque from TD Bank, Feb. 22.

The bank said it has a long history of supporting Pride events, specifically in local communities such as Jasper.

Pride representative Cody Murdock said the money will go towards upgrading venues and paying performers, as well as decorations and promotion.

“It feels amazing to have continued support through TD which has been a huge help for us over the years,” said Murdock.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we have a really supportive population here in Jasper, through local sponsors and the general population.”

According to Murdock, this year’s festival will have more of a “high-end” feel, with events ranging from burlesque and drag shows to ice climbing. The theme for this year’s festival is Jasper Proud and Free, a nod to the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Visiting Jasper to present the cheque was TD district vice president Todd Linnen, who emphasized the importance of large businesses supporting local efforts such as Pride.

“TD has a long standing commitment to the LGBT community across Canada,” said Linnen.

“We make sure we show our support as a company who values a diverse working relationship.

“The fabric of small towns is weaved by the business community, and when you consider how much we need to be involved in events like this, it just speaks to the success of it.”

The bank will be supporting more than 40 pride events across Canada and the US this year.

TD Jasper branch manager Gregory Bezaire highlighted the bank’s overall commitment to inclusivity.

“We were the first bank to have an inclusive policy as far as making sure we hire from diverse groups in the community,” Bezaire said.

The Jasper Pride Festival is celebrating its eighth year. Last year more than 1,000 people attended the four-day festival, which included 24 events–many of which were sold out. The gala alone attracted 750 people.

The grant from TD comes after the Jasper Pride Festival Society received $50,000 from the province’s Community Facility Enhancement Program in May last year.

“That grant in itself goes towards running the festival,” Murdock said, about the provincial funds.

“Because of the size of it we were able to put on a far better festival than we have before.”

Jasper Pride will officially begin with a flag raising ceremony March 9 at 12 p.m. in front of the emergency services building. Events will continue throughout the weekend until March 12.

For more details and a full listing of events go to jasperpride.ca.

Tash Loh

Special to the Fitzhugh